Pets of the Week: Josefine and Simon

Posted 12:22 pm, August 19, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS - This adorable pair of 2-month-old Australian Shepherd mix puppies will be available later this week at the Metro East Humane Society.

World Wide Technology Raceway sponsored the care of this litter and, as a result, have named these pups Josefine Newgarden (brown/white) and Simon Pagenaud (all white).

You can visit Josefine and Simon at the Metro East Humane Society at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois during business hours: Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.

