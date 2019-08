Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. - The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man who allegedly attacked someone in a hotel room.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. at the Midwest Motel located at 912 Thorngate Road near Granite City.

According to police, the victim showed up at a local hospital says he was attacked.

Authorities have not released any additional information.

