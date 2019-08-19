× Proposed settlement could net Rams fans 25% refund on tickets and merchandise

ST. LOUIS – A lawsuit filed by St. Louis residents James Pudlowski, Louis C. Cross III, Gail Henry and Steve Henry in 2016 is closer to bearing fruit for disgruntled NFL fans here. The suit claimed that fans of the now-former St. Louis Rams would not have paid what they did for tickets or merchandise if they knew the Rams planned to move from St. Louis.

Monday St. Louis Circuit Judge Timothy Boyer gave preliminary approval for aggrieved fans to potentially get a 25% refund on years of tickets and merchandise in a settlement of a class-action lawsuit. The settlement will cover purchases from April 21, 2010, to January 4, 2016. Documents filed with the court estimate the value merchandise and ticket purchase could be worth up to $25-million. $7-million will go to the plaintiff’s lawyers for fees and cost, which will not come out of the $25-million. The plaintiffs in the suit would each get $5,000.

A final date for approval has been set for December 17, 2019, at 9 a.m.