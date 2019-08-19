Recipe: Heirloom Tomato Pear & Cucumber Salad
ST. LOUIS – Heirloom Tomato Pear & Cucumber Salad From Chef Rex Hale, Board Member of EarthDance Organic Farm School
INGREDIENTS:
For The Walnut Vinaigrette:
½ cup roasted walnuts
⅓ cup extra-virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
½ cup fresh basil leaves, packed
½ teaspoon kosher salt
freshly ground black pepper
For The Salad
1 pound heirloom tomatoes
1 cucumber
2 Asian Pears
6 medium leaves of Kale Rib removed Chiffonade or torn
¼ cup fresh herbs (I prefer mint and basil)
- DIRECTIONS
For the vinaigrette: Pre-heat the oven to 350 degrees. Spread the walnuts onto a lined baking sheet and roast for 5 to 10 minutes until fragrant but not burnt. Transfer all but 2 tablespoons of the nuts to a blender or food processor. Add the oil, vinegar, ½ cup water, basil, salt and pepper to taste, and blend the vinaigrette until smooth. Finely chop the remaining two tablespoons of walnuts to sprinkle on top of the salad.
- Slice the tomatoes into thick slices if using large tomatoes or slice cherry tomatoes in half. Peel the cucumber and thinly slice. Cut the pears in half, remove the seeds and slice into ½-inch wedges.
- Place the leaves of Kale on the plate and layer the tomatoes, pear, and cucumber onto a plate, drizzle with the dressing and top with the reserved walnuts and herbs.
- Enjoy the bounty of Ferguson in the summer.
EarthDance Farmers Formal
St. Louis Union Station
Oct. 25th 6 – 10 P.M.
1820 Market St.
EarthDanceFarms.org
EarthDance Organic Farm School
233 S. Dade Avenue
Ferguson
ChefRexHale.com