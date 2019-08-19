Severe weather expected Tuesday in Missouri and Illinois

Posted 2:33 pm, August 19, 2019, by , Updated at 02:36PM, August 19, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Hot and humid today with highs in the low 90°s and heat indices 105° to 110°. Clouds and sun with some spot storms this afternoon & early evening. Overnight should dry out…the mid 70°s.

For Tuesday, hot and humid again. Another complex of storms looks likely at some point but location and timing are questionable. These storms could be strong to severe. The National Weather Service says that damaging winds and large hail are the main threats associated with these storms, especially in Illinois.

We’ll keep the unsettled weather pattern around for much of the week. Wednesday a cold front brings rain chances and cooler temps for Thursday.

