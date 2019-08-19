Sport economist weighs in on St. Louis landing MLS team

Posted 7:51 pm, August 19, 2019, by , Updated at 07:53PM, August 19, 2019

Tuesday will be one of those days that goes down in St. Louis history.  It will be officially announced that we are getting a Major League Soccer team.  But this impact will be much greater than just getting another sports team.  Sports economist Patrick Rishe from Washington University joins us now to talk more about this.

