Surprisings health benefits associated with Dandelion greens and Rose flavored foods

ST. LOUIS - While dandelions and roses are typically backyard conversation, they are trending in 2019 as foods served on your plate. According to studies, two of the top foods trends this year are dandelion greens and floral flavors like a rose.

Meghan Sedivy a registered dietitian with Fresh Thyme Farmers Market uncovers three surprising health benefits associated with dandelion greens and rose-flavored foods.



1. Digestion

Dandelion greens contain a variety of vitamins and minerals and are a rich source of prebiotic fiber.

Prebiotic fiber helps 'friendly' bacteria otherwise known as probiotics grow and flourish in the digestive tract, creating healthy digestion and potentially boosting immune function.

Rosewater has been associated with helping to relieve unwanted bloating, symptoms of an upset stomach and may even help keep digestion regular.

2. Antioxidant

Dandelion greens and rose tea are both packed with vitamin C which helps boost immune function, helps production of collagen, a protein that is essential for healthy skin and hair growth and boosts iron absorption when paired with iron rich foods.

Eating 1 serving of dandelion greens ~ 2 cups provides almost 50% of your daily vitamin C intake.

Rose petals in addition to being rich in vitamin C also contain polyphenols which are plant-derived compounds, with strong antioxidant properties that may help combat inflammation in the body. Studies show, that tea made from rose flowers possess 1 of the strongest antioxidant activities among 30 medicinal plant teas tested

3. Skincare