But with 111 pitches in the 7th inning I don't think there was anyway Hudson was going the distance, so Mike Shildt did the right thing. It's the subject of TKO (The Kilcoyne Opinion).
TKO: No Hitter, No Controversy
-
TKO: Jack Flaherty in role of Big Boy
-
TKO: Flaherty Deserves Better
-
Grandal breaks up Cards’ bid for combined no-hitter in 8th
-
TKO: Get Mad Bum, Do It
-
TKO: The Cardinals Forgotten Man
-
-
TKO Salutes Mike Shannon on his 80th Birthday
-
DeJong tags Mets again, Cardinals win 4-3 with only 3 hits
-
Hudson and Cards Shutout Royals Again 6-0
-
Cardinals beat Cubs 8-0, move into 1st place in NL Central
-
TKO: Blues, Cards Fans Need A Sunday Diversion
-
-
Longoria’s late home run lifts Giants past Cardinals
-
O’Neill has 4 RBIs, Cardinals beat Diamondbacks 4-2
-
Martin 2-out, 2-run single in 9th, Dodgers edge Cards 2-1