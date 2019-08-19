TKO: No Hitter, No Controversy

Posted 10:56 pm, August 19, 2019, by

Dakota Hudson was bummed.  I would've been too.   The Cardinals no-hitter drought continues.  The Cardinals haven't had one since 2001 when Bud Smith did it in September of that year against the Padres.

But with 111 pitches in the 7th inning I don't think there was anyway Hudson was going the distance, so Mike Shildt did the right thing.  It's the subject of TKO (The Kilcoyne Opinion).

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.