TKO: No Hitter, No Controversy

Dakota Hudson was bummed. I would've been too. The Cardinals no-hitter drought continues. The Cardinals haven't had one since 2001 when Bud Smith did it in September of that year against the Padres.

But with 111 pitches in the 7th inning I don't think there was anyway Hudson was going the distance, so Mike Shildt did the right thing. It's the subject of TKO (The Kilcoyne Opinion).