We Teachers initiative recognizes outstanding educators

Posted 11:59 am, August 19, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS – Today’s teachers are more than educators. They serve as mentors, counselors, cheerleaders, protectors, and more. That’s why actress Tia Mowry is joining with Walgreens to support the launch of We Teachers, a new, national initiative to support and recognize the outstanding teachers who go above and beyond in the classroom and community. Tia joins Fox 2 News at 11 a.m. to tell us all about the program and why she’s decided to get involved.

