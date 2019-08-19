We Teachers initiative recognizes outstanding educators

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Today’s teachers are more than educators. They serve as mentors, counselors, cheerleaders, protectors, and more. That’s why actress Tia Mowry is joining with Walgreens to support the launch of We Teachers, a new, national initiative to support and recognize the outstanding teachers who go above and beyond in the classroom and community. Tia joins Fox 2 News at 11 a.m. to tell us all about the program and why she’s decided to get involved.