KISS is bringing their final tour ever, appropriately named END OF THE ROAD, to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Sunday, September 1st!

FOX 2 wants you to win a pair of FRONT ROW tickets to the show! We’re giving away tickets every day this week, with one grand prize winner sitting front row as KISS brings the rock n roll to the stage!

Hurry! All entries are due by Friday, August 23rd at 1 p.m. Limited tickets remain, purchase tickets HERE.

Official Rules