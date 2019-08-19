Win a pair of FRONT ROW tickets to KISS

KISS is bringing their final tour ever, appropriately named END OF THE ROAD, to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Sunday, September 1st! FOX 2 wants you to win a pair of FRONT ROW tickets to the show! We’re giving away tickets every day this week, with one grand prize winner sitting front row as KISS brings the rock n roll to the stage!

Known for their trademark larger-than-life blistering performances, KISS has proven for decades why they are hands down the most iconic live show in rock n roll. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers who have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide have said the “End of the Road” tour is devoted to the millions of KISS Army fans. “All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years. This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t. KISS Army, we’re saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in… Unapologetic and Unstoppable.”

The initial tour announcement was made at Halloween and featured a first set of dates, some of which sold out instantly. The band announced today the second leg of the tour in North America starting this summer, produced by Live Nation, as well as new international markets being announced simultaneously. Tour itinerary detailed below with new dates in red; KISS will be offering VIP experiences and special KISS Army fan presales.

