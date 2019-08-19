Woman scared by Pennywise doll in her yard says she burned it, slept with a knife

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRINGTON PARK, N.J. — A New Jersey woman said she was so frightened by a creepy clown doll after it inexplicably flew into her backyard that she slept with a knife by her bed this weekend, just in case.

The doll, which is sold in stores, is Pennywise from Stephen King's books and the movie "IT." It had blood around its mouth and strange black marks on its forehead.

"I happened to be looking up and we just saw this object come out of the sky," said Renee Jensen of Harrington Park.

Jensen and her boyfriend were sitting poolside on Saturday afternoon when it dropped beside her fence. She said it came from way too high up to be thrown by someone and it did not fall through the tree branches that cover her backyard, so how it fell down and where it came from is still a mystery.

"It was scary because it just came out of nowhere. I think anybody, even if it was on your front porch and somebody rang your doorbell and ran off, you'd be disturbed," she said.

She did call police because of the strange writing on the doll's forehead and they came by to take a report. They refused to take the doll with them when they left so Jensen says she burned it.

Her photos - which she shared on Facebook - have also caught fire as people chime in about where they think the doll came from.

A sequel to the Warner Bros. Pictures' movie "IT" hits theaters in several weeks.

"The character comes out of the sky with a balloon, so that’s why everyone thinks it’s so weird that this happened," she said.

Jensen says she’ll probably skip seeing the film for now.