Are electronic voting machine vulnerable to hackers ?

ST. LOUIS - Voting technology was thrust into the political spotlight when election systems in several states were targeted by Russian cyber attacks.

Last month Las Vegas played host to the largest hacking conference last month and a big issue discussed was the security of electronic voting machines. Are they vulnerable to hackers?

Scott Schaffer Chief Information Security Officer at Blade Technologies attend the Def-Con convention and explains how deep fake video technology poses a threat to national.

" The fact that so many state and local election officials attended #Defcon’s @VotingVillageDC to watch others hack into all manner of voting systems means that people are moving outside their comfort zones."https://t.co/MjaiwivUlX — DEF CON (@defcon) August 19, 2019