× Bader Returns, Cardinals Bury Brewers 9-4

Harrison Bader returned from a trip to the minors and helped the Cardinals to a 9-4 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night at Busch Stadium. Bader had been playing at Memphis recently after being demoted by St. Louis as he saw his batting average plummet below the .200 mark. But Harrison hit well at AAA and earned the call back. He got the start in center field and responded with two diving catches. Bader contributed offensively with one hit and two runs scored.

Yadier Molina started the scoring with an RBI single in the 4th to make it 1-0 Cardinals. Milwaukee answered back with a pair of runs in the 6th inning to take a 2-1 lead. The Cards responded with four runs in the bottom half of the 6th, highlighted by a Dexter Fowler bloop double that brought in three runs. The St. Louis offense got four more runs in the 7th inning thanks to a two run single by Kolten Wong and two bases loaded walks by Brewers pitchers.

Tyler Webb earned the win in relief of Cardinals starting pitcher Michael Wacha.

The win keeps the Cardinals (67-57) a half game ahead of the second place Chicago Cubs in the division race. The loss drops the Brewers four games off the pace in the NL Central division. The Cardinals will go for the series sweep of Milwaukee tomorrow at Busch Stadium.