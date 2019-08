× Barnes-Jewish hospital employees self-evacuate after detecting burning smell on 7th floor

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Employees at Barnes-Jewish hospital evacuated the building Tuesday afternoon after the smell of wires burning was detected on the seventh floor. St. Louis Fire Captain Garon Mosby says that the electricity was shut off to the floor and the employees self-evacuated.

The St. Louis Fire Department says that the situation is under control. There does not appear to be a fire in the hospital.