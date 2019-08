× Former KMOX broadcaster Harry Hamm pleads not guilty to federal pornography charges

Former KMOX broadcaster Harry Hamm plead not guilty to child pornography charges Tuesday in federal court. Hamm was indicted on possession of child porn and intent to view child pornography.

The 77-year old broadcaster is also charged in St. Louis County for sexual assault and possession of child pornography.

He has pleaded not guilty to those charges as well.