Local celebrities waiting tables to raise money for St. Louis Crisis Nursery

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Crisis Nursery provides a safe haven for thousands of children a year, whose families are in crisis due to illness, homelessness, domestic violence, or parents overwhelmed by stress.

The Crisis Nursery provides care 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The non-profit relies heavily on donations.

This Thursday night, several local celebrities will serve as waiters at local restaurants, with tips going to the Crisis Nursery.

Jonathan Dittmer, manager of the California Pizza Kitchen at the West County Center, and Molly Brown, the senior clinical director for the St. Louis Crisis Nursery, visit Fox 2 News to discuss Celebrity Waiter’s Night.

Thursday, August 22

5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

West County Center in Des Peres