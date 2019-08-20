Major League Soccer announces that St. Louis is getting a new team

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The next Major League Soccer expansion franchise is coming to St. Louis. The local MLS group that successfully secured the franchise for St. Louis is holding a press conference to announce the news. FOX 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne tweets, “It’s now official. We’ve got scarves.”

MLS Commissioner Don Garber said talks about bringing an MLS team to St. Louis began in 2006 with Mayor Francis Slay. The talks continued with Mayor Lyda Krewson, the ownership group, and corporate leaders, over the last 10-months to bring a team to the city. The local business community also met with the league. They said that the area can support three pro-sports teams.

The name for the team has not yet been announced. But, St. Louis will have the 28th team in the league. There are plans for a new stadium to be built north of Market Street in downtown St. Louis.

Along with being the 28th team, the St. Louis team will also be the first female-majority owned soccer expansion as well. The team will be one of the few female led groups in all of pro-sports.

MLS commissioner Don Garber made the announcement from the Palladium Saint Louis. He was joined by leadership from the #MLS4TheLou ownership group and St. Louis mayor Lyda Krewson.

A happy-hour event to celebrate the new team is being held tonight from 5:30pm to 7:30pm at Urban Chestnut in the Grove neighborhood.