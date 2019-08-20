Piccione Pastry will close its doors next month

Posted 9:11 am, August 20, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS -  Piccione Pastry has been a staple in the neighborhood on the corner of Skinker and Delmar for seven years and now the beloved pasty shop is bidding farewell and they're celebrating over the next seven weeks.

Claire Domain  joined FOX 2  to talk about the farewell items on the menu

1. Cheesecake
2. Classic Fruit Tart (August 27 - September 1)
3. Italian Tiramisu (September 3 - 8)
4. Cassata Cake (September 10 - 15)
5. Traditional Cannoli in assorted flavors (September 17 - 22)

A select few of Piccione favorites will live on through Butler`s Boardroom, the premier drop-off catering division of Butler`s Pantry:
* Cookies (black & white, pecan butter, lemon cream, tri-color, and spritz)
* Flourless Chocolate Torte
* Mini Cannoli

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.