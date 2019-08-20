Piccione Pastry will close its doors next month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Piccione Pastry has been a staple in the neighborhood on the corner of Skinker and Delmar for seven years and now the beloved pasty shop is bidding farewell and they're celebrating over the next seven weeks.

Claire Domain joined FOX 2 to talk about the farewell items on the menu

1. Cheesecake

2. Classic Fruit Tart (August 27 - September 1)

3. Italian Tiramisu (September 3 - 8)

4. Cassata Cake (September 10 - 15)

5. Traditional Cannoli in assorted flavors (September 17 - 22)

A select few of Piccione favorites will live on through Butler`s Boardroom, the premier drop-off catering division of Butler`s Pantry:

* Cookies (black & white, pecan butter, lemon cream, tri-color, and spritz)

* Flourless Chocolate Torte

* Mini Cannoli