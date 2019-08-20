× Saint Louis Zoo welcomes birth of rare Somali wild ass foal

ST. LOUIS – There are lots to celebrate at the Saint Louis Zoo! The zoo welcomed one of its newest residents last month—a critically endangered Somali wild ass.

Tobias was born on July 30 to mother Tukia, who came to St. Louis from the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in 2005. His father Hirizi was also born at the Saint Louis Zoo in 2013, according to a Saint Louis Zoo press release.

He can be seen with his mother and two adult females in their habitat at the Red Rocks area of the Zoo. There are currently only 68 Somali wild asses in North American zoos, with seven at the Saint Louis Zoo.

The Somali wild ass, a subspecies of the African wild ass, is a critically endangered member of the horse family. The fact that only four other zoos in North America have bred this species makes this little foal an important addition.