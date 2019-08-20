× Scam alert: Scammers are charging for social security forms that are free

ST. LOUIS – Social Security officials are warning people of new scams involving the federal program.

Crooks aren’t just impersonating social security employees to get your cash. Social Security officials say some businesses are charging for services that are free through social security.

It’s reported, some groups are trying to sell social security replacement card forms for $30 – 40 dollars, but there’s no actual charge for the form if you get one yourself through the federal agency.

Officials believe most of us are accustomed to paying fees for many government forms or services, so this doesn’t raise a red flag.

For more information visit: www.ssa.gov