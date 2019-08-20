Siteman Kids at St. Louis Children`s Hospital builds new lead-lined therapy suite

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Doctors at Siteman Kids at St. Louis Children`s Hospital have another tool in their arsenal to fight a specific type of cancer that usually affects children under five years of age.

That tool is an entire whole room specially designed to help patients being treated for Neuroblastoma which is cancer of nerve tissues. According to the American Cancer Society, Neuroblastoma affects about 800 U.S. children each year and is the most common cancer in infants younger than 12 months.

The lead-lined therapy suite is one of only 20 dedicated to children in the country and the only one of its kind in Missouri and within 300 miles of St. Louis. The suite includes a lead-lined patient room and an adjacent, hotel-like, private room so family members can stay close while being protected from radiation exposure.

Cancer care can be stressful for the entire family, so Dr. Fred Huang a Pediatric Oncologist from Washington University joined FOX 2 to discuss additional support prior to and during a child`s hospitalization and the new lead-lined therapy suite. to treat children with rare, high-risk neuroblastomas -