St. Louis County councilwoman sworn into office using a Dr. Seuss book

Councilwoman Kelli Dunaway sworn in. (Photo by Hillary Levin, St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) – A newly elected St. Louis County councilwoman has been sworn into office using a Dr. Seuss book.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the council doesn’t require members to be sworn in on a Bible, and newly elected 2nd District member Kelli Dunaway chose “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” Her 5-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter held it for her during last week’s ceremony.

The graduation-gift classic, which was first published in 1990, is about the journey of life. In it, the narrator tells readers, “Out there things can happen, and frequently do, To people as brainy and footsy as you.”

Other elected leaders also have chosen books besides the Bible for their swearing-in ceremonies. Among them is President John Quincy Adams, who was sworn in on a book of law.
