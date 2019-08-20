× Target launches new healthy grocery brand Good & Gather

ST. LOUIS – Target is now more of “one-stop-shop” with the rollout of a new line of groceries. Target announced the introduction of Good & Gather, Target’s largest owned Food & Beverage brand that will launch in-store and on Target.com for same-day delivery beginning September 15, 2019.

The food and beverage brand will initially offer 650 items including everything from organic snacks to frozen meals and salad kits. The entire line will be made without artificial flavors and sweeteners, synthetic colors or high fructose corn syrup.

Target expects Good and Gather to be a multi-billion-dollar brand with more than two thousand items by the end of next year. According to a press release, the introduction of Good & Gather reinforces Target’s commitment to making it easy for guests to discover the joy of food.