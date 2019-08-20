× Tim’s Travels: Upper Limits to offer free climbing on Global Climbing Day

ST. LOUIS – How would you like to take part in a worldwide event? Saturday, August 24, Upper Limits Rock Gym will be participating in Global Climbing Day, this is an international collaboration with The North Face that seeks to make climbing accessible to all.

Tim Ezell was live in downtown St. Louis celebrating with Upper Limits as they aim to help kids, adults, and seniors set and meet goals, stay healthy, build relationships, and stay engaged in the community – all through the sport of climbing.

Global Climbing Day

Upper Limits Rock Gym

August 24

10 AM – 8 PM