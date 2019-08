Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues' annual Summer Sale will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24 at Stifel Theatre. Full Season Ticket Holders will get early access to the sale from 8:00 a.m. until noon. The sale will be open to the general public between noon and 4:00 p.m.

The Summer Sale will feature great deals on game-used and locker-room issued equipment from last season and on select merchandise from the STL Authentics Team Store.