× Cards lose to Brewers in Rain Shortened Game

After falling behind 5-0, the Cardinals saw their winning streak end in a 5-3 rain shortened loss to the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Brewers put up four first inning runs on Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright, three of them coming on Mike Moustakas’ three run home run. The Cardinals battled back as the game went on. They got two in the fifth inning on Dexter Fowler’s run scoring single and Yairo Munoz scoring on a throwing error by Brewers catcher Yasmani Grandal to cut the deficit to 5-2. Yadier Molina’s double in the sixth inning scored Marcell Ozuna to cut the Brewers lead 5-3.

The game remained 5-3 until the bottom of the eighth inning when the heavy rains hit. The game was delayed and finally called, giving the Brewers the 5-3 victory.

The Cubs won their game 12-11 over the Giants in Chicago on Wednesday night. They take over first place in the NL Central division, leading the Cardinals by a half game.