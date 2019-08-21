× Chesterfield tennis instructor sued over sex abuse allegations

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) – A former suburban St. Louis tennis instructor has been sued again over allegations that he sexually abused a student.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the lawsuit filed Friday in St. Louis County Circuit Court says that Javier Pozo used his “sport celebrity status” in the tennis world to groom the student beginning in 2005 when she was 17. The suit alleges that he then groped, sodomized and sexually abused her for two years.

Pozo, who is 51, is registered as a sex offender after pleading guilty to statutory rape and statutory sodomy charges. He previously worked for the Miller Tennis Academy at Forest Lake Tennis Club in Chesterfield.

His lawyer didn’t immediately return a phone message seeking comment. He was sued last year by a different girl.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch