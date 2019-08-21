Heavy traffic anticipated for SLU Student Housing move-in day

ST. LOUIS – Moving is exciting and stressful –  its move-in week for students at St. Louis University which means a big traffic mess in Midtown.

Laclede Avenue will be one way between Vandeventer Street and Grand Boulevard on August 22 during new student move-in. Laclede Avenue between Grand and Spring is closed to normal traffic August 21 through August 23.

Students living in Spring Hall, Fusz Hall, Marguerite Hall, Grand Hall and the Griesedieck Complex are encouraged to approach their residence halls from Vandeventer Avenue (exits off Interstate 64 and Interstate 44), rather than Grand.

The university parking garage at Grand and Laclede will be used as an unloading zone for students moving in.

Google Map for coordinates 38.635679 by -90.233223.

