'I'm supposed to take you home' Webster Groves Police investigating creepy van incident

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – Police are investigating a suspicious incident that happened Tuesday at around 3:15pm as a student was walking home from Bristol School. It happened after the student and three friends separated. They walked east on Lockwood and stopped at a business. They parted ways at around at the intersection of South Maple and Cedar Avenue.

The student was walking by himself when a van pulled up. The driver allegedly said, “I know your mom, and I’m supposed to take you home. ”

The driver knew the student’s home address. But, the student did not recognize the driver and ran. The van was last seen driving West on East Cedar Avenue.

The student tells police that he recognized the van. He believed it was parked behind a business near the Bristol School playground before they left the school.

The driver did not attempt to force or lure the student into the vehicle. He also did not make any threats.

The driver of the van is described as a white man with medium length red hair. He has a dark tattoo, possibly star with dots around it, near his right eye. He was dressed in a black and white striped shirt. The student says the man has an odd accent, possibly a drawl.

The van is described as a white commercial van with no door or rear windows. It may be a Ford Econoline. There is damage to the front bumper.

Webster Groves Police say that this is not a criminal incident, however, is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at (314) 645-3000.