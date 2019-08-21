Inspirational film “The Overcome” opens Friday, August 23

Posted 12:52 pm, August 21, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS – “The Overcomer” is a live-action family film from the Kendrick brothers – Alex and Stephen.

The movie tells the story of life changing overnight for coach John Harrison when his high school basketball team’s state championship dreams are crushed under the weight of unexpected news.

When the largest manufacturing plant in town suddenly shuts down and hundreds of families begin moving away, Coach Harrison must come to grips with the challenges facing his family and his team.

“The Overcomer” is out Friday, August 23.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.