Inspirational film “The Overcome” opens Friday, August 23

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – “The Overcomer” is a live-action family film from the Kendrick brothers – Alex and Stephen.

The movie tells the story of life changing overnight for coach John Harrison when his high school basketball team’s state championship dreams are crushed under the weight of unexpected news.

When the largest manufacturing plant in town suddenly shuts down and hundreds of families begin moving away, Coach Harrison must come to grips with the challenges facing his family and his team.

“The Overcomer” is out Friday, August 23.