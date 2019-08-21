Man sentenced to 15 years in girlfriend’s murder-for-hire killing

April Fields

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A St. Louis area man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for hiring a hitman who hid in his girlfriend’s car when she dropped off her daughter at childcare and then stabbed and strangled the woman.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 34-year-old Demetrius Taylor, of Florissant, entered an Alford plea this month in St. Louis Circuit Court to a reduced count of second-degree murder in the 2014 death of April Fields. He originally was charged with first-degree murder.

Fields’ relatives told police she had been planning to break up with Taylor. Prosecutors say he attempted to collect on Fields’ more than $210,000 insurance policy and promised to pay hitman Dominic Arrington with money from the policy.

Arrington, now 43, was sentenced last year to life without parole.
