ST. LOUIS - If you appreciate Missouri's rivers, then make plans for the Race for the Rivers event this Saturday. Whether you plan to participate in the race itself or attend the festival, you'll show your support for our state's waterways. James Fawcett of the Greenway Network visits Fox 2 News at 11 a.m. with details on the race. For more information, visit RacefortheRivers.org.