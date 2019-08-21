Raise awareness about the opioid epidemic at the Project O Awareness Walk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Project O (Opioid) Awareness Walk is designed to raise awareness about the opioid epidemic. Vendors will be on hand to share information to help guide individuals struggling with opioid addiction and families can also learn how they can help their loved ones get started on the road to recovery.

Dwight Jones along with Deneed Busby from CareSTL Health Family joined FOX 2 to discuss how CareSTL Health is the leader in educating the community about critical health issues and providing resources to produce healthy outcomes.

For more information contact CareSTL Health at 314-367-5820 ext. 2292.

Project O (Opioid) Awareness Walk

Sat, August 31, 2019

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM CDT

Forest Park-Upper Muny Parking Lot