Reed seeks $5 million for St. Louis City police new body cams

ST. LOUIS - The president of The St. Louis Board of Aldermen makes another pitch to equip city police with body cameras.

Lewis Reed is seeking support for the project from Mayor Lyda Krewson and Comptroller Darlene Green. Reed wants $5 million dollars from the city's budget surplus to pay for body cameras. He says St Louis could have gotten a one-year free trial but didn't move quickly enough.

Mayor Krewson has stated that the city has other priorities which include new patrol cars, radios, computers, and GPS for police.

St. Louis County recently approved body cameras for its officers. The mayor claims the county only bought the cameras after first buying new cars and radios.