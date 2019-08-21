Restorative Justice Clinic helps people expunge eligible criminal cases

ST. LOUIS - Getting a job, being able to vote or get an apartment or loans can be extra challenging for those with a record. To change all that there is a Restorative Justice Clinic for those who would like to get their records expunged.
Carol Mckinney president of an organization called All The King's Men joined FOX 2 with the objective of the Restorative Justice Clinic.
For more information visit www.atkmen.org
Restorative Justice Clinic
3801 n. Grand
mission st. Louis
August 24
10 AM - to 2 PM