Restorative Justice Clinic helps people expunge eligible criminal cases

Posted 8:14 am, August 21, 2019

ST. LOUIS - Getting a job,  being able to vote or get an apartment or loans can be extra challenging for those with a record. To change all that there is a Restorative Justice Clinic for those who would like to get their records expunged.

Carol Mckinney president of an organization called All The King's Men joined FOX 2 with the objective of the Restorative Justice Clinic.

For more information visit www.atkmen.org

Restorative Justice Clinic
3801 n. Grand
mission st. Louis
August 24
10 AM - to 2 PM

