Restorative Justice Clinic helps people expunge eligible criminal cases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Getting a job, being able to vote or get an apartment or loans can be extra challenging for those with a record. To change all that there is a Restorative Justice Clinic for those who would like to get their records expunged.

Carol Mckinney president of an organization called All The King's Men joined FOX 2 with the objective of the Restorative Justice Clinic.

For more information visit www.atkmen.org

Restorative Justice Clinic

3801 n. Grand

mission st. Louis

August 24

10 AM - to 2 PM