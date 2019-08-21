Shelter dog lands lead role in ‘Lady and the Tramp’ remake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHOENIX- From homeless to famous a shelter dog in Phoenix has been cast in Disney's latest live-action remake.

The original animated version of Lady and The Tramp was released in 1955.

In the 2019 version "tramp" is not a cartoon, but a 2-year-old terrier named Monte. He was picked by Hollywood animal trainers in a top-secret selection process.

In the movie tramp the street dog, voiced by Justin Theroux, falls in love with a lady the pedigree pup, voiced by Tessa Thompson.

The pooch was part of a group of approximately 50 dogs who were sent from the Mesilla Valley shelter to HALO on April 26, 2018. Officials at Halo Animal Rescue say they're very proud of monte's big debut.

Celebrity dog in our midst! Monte was adopted last year from HALO & originally came from Las Cruces, NM. Monte will be starring as "Tramp" in the new live action Disney movie according to this @People Exclusive https://t.co/d1LgLx9R0H #HALO25yrs #HelpingAnimalsLiveOn pic.twitter.com/u6kaBhgkJM — HALO Animal Rescue (@HALORSQ) August 12, 2019

The movie is slated to premiere on November 12 on Disney's new streaming service.