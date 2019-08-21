Shots fired on I-270 leads to police chase that ends in arrests

ST. LOUIS, COUNTY, Mo. – Two people are under arrest after an afternoon police chase on I-270.

St. Louis County Police say they were called to I-270 and Old Halls Ferry for a report of shots fired. They discovered a vehicle on the shoulder of the highway with bullet holes after 2:45pm.

A suspect’s vehicle was chased by police. That pursuit led to a crash and the arrest of two people near the intersection of Riverview and Chain of Rocks in the Baden neighborhood of St. Louis. There were no injuries reported in this incident.