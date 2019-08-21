× Six Flags St. Louis hosting first autism awareness day this weekend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Six Flags will host its first-ever autism awareness day. It will be this Saturday, August 24th.

The park has partnered with Special Needs and Autism Speaks to host the very first event for visitors with autism. Guests will be able to pick up the sensory-friendly park maps and other helpful material at the Autism Speaks check-in booth before entering the park.

A special ticket price of $34.99 + tax are available online with a portion of ticket sales benefiting autism speaks.