Six Flags St. Louis hosting first autism awareness day this weekend

Posted 2:19 pm, August 21, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Six Flags will host its first-ever autism awareness day. It will be this Saturday, August 24th.

The park has partnered with Special Needs and Autism Speaks to host the very first event for visitors with autism. Guests will be able to pick up the sensory-friendly park maps and other helpful material at the Autism Speaks check-in booth before entering the park.

A special ticket price of $34.99 + tax are available online with a portion of ticket sales benefiting autism speaks.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.