Song of the Day – Lenny Kravitz

Don’t miss your chance to see Lenny Kravitz at The Fabulous Fox Theatre on September 10th, 2019. Known for undeniable, energetic gigs, this North American run promises to uphold his live legacy yet again.

Lenny Kravitz elevates the union of rock ‘n’ roll, funk, blues, and soul once again on his eleventh full-length album, Raise Vibration. Receptive to youthful inspiration, but enlightened by three decades of wisdom, it represents a powerful creative rebirth and a bold, bright, and brilliant body of work befitting of his legacy and boundless spirit.

Tickets are still available. Enter below for your chance to win two tickets to the show!