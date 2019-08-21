SSM Health Medical Minute: New ER concept coming to SLU Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The new SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital – opening September 1, 2020 – isn’t only a new home for academic medicine in St. Louis. It will be home to a new concept in patient care that will benefit patients visiting our Level 1 Trauma Center.

The new Emergency Department will introduce the Clinical Decision Unit – commonly called the CDU – to St. Louis. It is a 10-bed care unit designed for patients who come to the Emergency Department who aren’t sick enough to be admitted to the hospital, yet still may need additional tests, treatment or observation requiring them to stay longer than a typical emergency department visit.

As a patient’s condition and medical needs are frequently assessed and guided by test findings, their admission status may convert from “observation” to “inpatient.” At other centers across the country who have utilized this approach, about 20 percent of “observation” stays do convert to an “inpatient” admission.

It’s part of an overhaul that includes CT imaging in the emergency department as well as streamlined access to the operating room and cath lab.

To learn more about the all-new SLU Hospital, click here.

The SSM Health Medical Minute airs every Wednesday at 7 PM on KPLR News 11 and at 9 PM on KTVI Fox 2 News.​