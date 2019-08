Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The XFL will reveal the names and logos of its eight teams at 11:30 August 21 including the St. Louis team.

After that, XFL St. Louis will hold a celebration at 3 p.m. Wednesday of its new team and logo at Urban Chestnut Brewing Company in The Grove.

Kurt Hunzeker, President of the XFL football team in St. Louis joined FOX 2 to talk about.