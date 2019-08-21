With team announcement, BattleHawks kickoff “Born and Raised” campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The XFL released the names, logos, and colors of its eight teams Wednesday.

The St. Louis BattleHawks celebrated its birthday with everyone in the city who shares the special day.

The "Born and Raised" campaign is particularly special to the team because it is the first professional football team established here in the Gateway City.

Tiny feet and footballs at the Barnes-Jewish Children's Hospital were symbolic of the birth of things new and native to the city of St. Louis.

"This is really a coming out party for us, and all the babies being born today," said Kurt Hunzeker, the president of the BatteHawks.

August 21 is the official birthday of the BattleHawks along with several little football fans.

"This team is going to be community-centric and fan-focused, so this is just the start of all these community engagements that we will work toward leading up to our start," Hunzeker said.

All the babies born today at hospitals in St. Louis are founding members of the BattleHawks’ kids club.

You do not have to be a newborn or youngster to celebrate a shared birthday with the BattleHawks. Hunzeker said the team will update its website next week, where you can register online to get in on the perks and birthday gifts, and become a part of the support group.