Woman missing 4 months before body found in submerged car

Posted 8:04 am, August 21, 2019

FISK, Mo. – Authorities say a woman whose body was found in a submerged car in southeast Missouri had been reported missing more than four months ago.

The Daily American Republic reports that the Stoddard County coroner has identified the woman as 39-year-old Crystal Marie Brown-Hart, of Dexter.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott told television station KAIT that a fisherman came across a submerged vehicle while boating Monday night on the St. Francis River. The fisherman took a picture of the license plate and reported it to police. A dive team recovered the vehicle Tuesday near the town of Fisk.

Parrot says it appears that the car had been in a crash.

After Brown-Hart went missing in April, the patrol used a helicopter and divers to search for her.

