Woman shot while driving in south St. Louis overnight

ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating a shooting after a woman was shot while driving overnight.

According to authorities, the victim was driving on Arkansas Avenue at Hartford Street just after 1:00 a.m. Wednesday when a bullet came through her car window striking her shoulder.

Police say she managed to drive to a nearby gas station on South Grand to get help.

The shooter drove away in a black sedan. That person is still being sought.