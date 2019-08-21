Live video: XFL to reveal name and logo for new St. Louis team

The XFL will reveal the names and logos of its eight teams at 11:30 August 21 including the St. Louis team. After that, XFL St. Louis will hold a celebration at 3 p.m. Wednesday of its new team and logo at Urban Chestnut Brewing Company in The Grove.

The eight-team league will kickoff beginning in early 2020, with franchises in Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Seattle, St. Louis, Tampa Bay, and Washington D.C.

Games will be broadcast on FOX 2. League commissioner Oliver Luck promised a quicker pace of play with the overall goal of keeping games under three hours.

The football league is the brainchild of World Wrestling Entertainment Chairman Vince McMahon. McMahon and NBC first launched the XFL in February 2001. The league lasted just one season.

The refurbished XFL falls under the auspices of McMahon’s Alpha Entertainment.