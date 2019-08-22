Ally Kostial accused killer heads to court Thursday

Posted 6:18 am, August 22, 2019, by , Updated at 06:26AM, August 22, 2019

The Ole Miss student charged with murdering St. Louisan Ally Kostial will ask a judge to release him during a bond hearing Thursday.

22-year-old Brandon Theesfeld has been behind bars in Mississippi since last month's shooting. Theesfeld's attorney said they will ask for a reasonable bond based on the defendant being a student. His parents and sister plan to be at Thursday's bond hearing and testify as character witnesses.

Investigators say Theesfeld shot 21-year-old Kostial several times and left her body in a rural area.

