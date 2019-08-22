× Cardinals Power Past Rockies, 6-5

Three two run homers powered the Cardinals past the Rockies 6-5 on Thursday night at Busch Stadium. Down 2-0 in the 4th inning, Marcell Ozuna hits the Cards first two run shot of the game. His 23rd home run of the season tied the game at 2-2. After the Rockies Nolan Arenado hit a three run bomb off Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas to make it 5-2, the Birds began another comeback.

Paul DeJong hit the Cards second two run homer of this game in the 6th inning. It was also his 23rd HR of the season and cut the Rockies lead to 5-4. In the 7th, it was Dexter Fowler completing the comeback with his 15th home run of the year, and you guessed it another two run shot, making it 6-5 Cardinals.

The bullpen held the lead from there. Dominic Leone pitched a scoreless 7th inning to get the win. Carlos Martinez allowed two base runners in the 9th, but got out of his own jam to notch his 15th save of the season.

The win keeps the Cardinals a half game back of the first place Chicago Cubs in the NL Central race. The Cubs won their game on Thursday, 1-0 over the Giants.