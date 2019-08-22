× Dream job offer will pay $30,000 to do whatever you want

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — If the nine-to-five grind is dragging you down then you may want to check out this job posting. Stok cold brew coffee is looking for people to quit their jobs and pursue their dreams.

Three winners will get $30,000 each to take a break from work to do something they’ve always wanted to do. The Stok-sabbatical will take place for 2-4 weeks sometime between October first and December 15th.

The only job requirement is sharing your experience on social media. Dreamers have until labor day to send in an application. Just write 300 words describing what you would do on your break from the real world.