Ellisville firefighter hurt in overnight house fire

Shortly after 12:00 a.m., crews responded to the home on Wolf Lane. Once there, heavy smoke could be seen and fire heavily damaged the carport attached to the house.

Everyone inside the home got out safely, but heavy smoke and water damage made the home uninhabitable.

One firefighter was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threating injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

